Pakistan expresses willingness to facilitate dialogue for resolving Ukraine-Russia conflict

Pakistan has conveyed its readiness to contribute to the promotion of dialogue with the aim of ending the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said on Friday.

During her weekly press briefing in Islamabad on Friday, the spokesperson mentioned the ongoing visit of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to Pakistan, which marked a historic development since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1993.

During the visit, Pakistan and Ukraine mutually agreed to enhance cooperation in various sectors, including trade, investment, higher education, agriculture, defense, and information technology, to benefit both countries.

The two nations emphasized the importance of regular dialogue and engagement and decided to hold meetings of various institutional mechanisms in due course. Baloch further highlighted their commitment to deepening cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

She emphasized that Pakistan stands ready to play its part in promoting dialogue to bring an end to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

Addressing the strong bilateral ties between Pakistan and Russia, Baloch highlighted the solid relationship between the two nations. She affirmed that Pakistan’s engagement with Russia will continue, expressing concern for the suffering of civilian populations on both sides of the Ukraine conflict.

Afghanistan should protect Afghan soil for carrying out terrorist activities

Moving on to the situation in Afghanistan, Baloch revealed that Pakistan has raised concerns with the Afghan interim authorities regarding the use of Afghan soil for carrying out terrorist activities inside Pakistan.

Pakistan expects Afghanistan to honor its commitments to the international community and prevent any individual or group from using its territory to threaten regional peace and security.

India should end the prolonged imprisonment of Shabbir Shah

Regarding Shabbir Ahmad Shah, the founder and President of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, the spokesperson drew attention to his continued detention.

She urged India to end the prolonged imprisonment of Shabbir Shah and other Kashmiri political leaders and activists, who are merely demanding their right to self-determination.

Baloch emphasized that these political prisoners must be released and acquitted from fabricated charges against them.

Investigation underway in Greece boat incident

Providing updates on the Greece boat tragedy, Baloch informed the media that flights carrying the mortal remains of four Pakistanis who lost their lives in the disaster have arrived in Lahore and Islamabad. The families in the districts of Gujrat and Gujranwala have received the remains.

The Pakistan Mission in Greece is coordinating the transportation of the remaining bodies in the coming days. Additionally, the mission is in contact with Greek authorities for the identification of the victims.

As the international community remains vigilant in its efforts to bring about peace and stability in various regions, Pakistan’s proactive role in addressing regional issues and concerns underscores its commitment to global peace and cooperation.