TikTok deletes over 10mn videos in Pakistan for violating community guidelines

In a determined effort to maintain a safe and inclusive platform, TikTok, the leading youth video platform, has taken down more than 10 million videos globally in the first quarter of 2023.

The recently released Community Guidelines Implementation Report sheds light on TikTok’s commitment to combat misinformation and build trust among its users.

During the first three months of the year (January to March), a staggering 91,003,510 videos were removed worldwide, constituting approximately 0.6 percent of all uploaded content on the platform.

Among these, 53,494,911 videos were automatically removed, while 6,209,835 videos underwent careful review before deletion.

In Pakistan alone, 11,707,020 videos faced deletion for violating community guidelines during the same quarter. Comparatively, the previous quarter (October to December 2022) witnessed the removal of 12,628,267 videos for similar reasons.

Impressively, in Pakistan, a remarkable 83% of offending videos were swiftly removed even before they could be viewed, and about 92.2% of such content was eliminated within a day. The proactive video removal rate during the first quarter of 2023 reached a commendable 98.8%.

In addition to video removal, TikTok made concerted efforts to prioritize the protection of young users. Globally, 16,947,484 accounts belonging to individuals under the age of 13 were deleted to ensure their safety on the platform.

The platform’s vigilance extended to fraudulent activities as well, as TikTok deleted 51,298,135 fake accounts during the same quarter, demonstrating their dedication to curbing such malpractices.

TikTok’s stringent approach to adhering to community guidelines underscores its ongoing commitment to fostering a secure, accountable, and enjoyable environment for its diverse user base.