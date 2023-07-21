Apple reportedly working on chatbot to compete with Google

Apple is said to be developing its own AI offerings, similar to ChatGPT by OpenAI and Bard by Google. The tech giant’s framework, called “Ajax,” aims to create large language models (LLMs).

As part of this effort, they are testing a chatbot known as “Apple GPT.” This news has led to a surge in Apple’s shares, reaching a record high.

While Apple has been cautious with AI integration, they have subtly incorporated it into some of their products like Apple Photos and Siri.

The new virtual assistant, currently used internally, is capable of summarizing text and providing answers based on trained data, much like Bard and ChatGPT.

Apple is planning to make a significant announcement related to AI next year.

This move indicates their growing interest in leveraging artificial intelligence technology to enhance user experiences and possibly expand the capabilities of their products and services.