JUI-F announces protest against Quran desecration outside KPC

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) on Friday announced a protest outside the Karachi Press Club on July 23.

The demonstration aims to express the party’s strong opposition to any form of desecration of the Holy Quran.

The party spokesperson revealed that the protest would be led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, along with other prominent leaders of JUI-F.

The gathering is expected to attract zealous Muslims from across Pakistan who share the party’s commitment to preserving the sanctity of the Holy Quran.