Babar Azam, Abrar Ahmed go all touristy in Galle

After a stunning victory against Sri Lanka in the first Test, Pakistan’s cricket captain Babar Azam and his teammate Abrar Ahmed decided to celebrate their triumph with a delightful day out in the picturesque city of Galle.

The visitors secured a thrilling 4-wicket win in the opening match of the 2-match series, claiming a 1-0 lead.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on its official Twitter handle, shared a video of national stars exploring the charming coastal city.

The video showcased Babar and Abrar immersing themselves in the local culture, as they engaged in friendly street cricket with the enthusiastic local boys.

Not only did Babar Azam display his exceptional cricketing skills on the pitch, but he also exhibited his warm and affable nature off the field.

The Pakistan captain took the time to click selfies with excited fans who flocked to meet him.

Amidst the sea of admirers, Babar even tried his hand at kite flying, embracing the spirit of Galle’s recreational activities.

As the day progressed, Abrar Ahmed, the talented all-rounder, showcased his photography skills, capturing candid moments of his captain amidst the locals.

Now, as the Pakistan cricket team prepares for the final Test match against Sri Lanka, Babar Azam and Abrar Ahmed carry with them the spirit of Galle, serving as a source of inspiration and motivation to excel on the field.