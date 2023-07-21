Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Tech » Internet

PM Shahbaz Sharif’s leads seminar: Paving IT revolution for economic growth

Event laid the foundation for a much-needed IT revolution
Samaa Web Desk Jul 21, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s chaired a landmark seminar showcased Pakistan’s determination to become an IT hub, uniting public and private stakeholders.

He tweeted and emphasized that the event laid the foundation for a much-needed IT revolution, aiming to boost IT exports to $25 billion within 2-3 years. Sharif emphasized IT’s potential in curbing unemployment, driving economic growth.

PM also implied that the Strategic Integrated Framework for IT (SIFC) exemplified a comprehensive, whole-of-government approach to harnessing technology for progress. Sharif pledged vigorous implementation of the economic recovery plan, energizing the nation.

Attendees exuded enthusiasm, envisioning a technologically advanced Pakistan leading the digital charge globally. Sharif urged collective effort, believing Pakistan could emerge as a powerhouse in the technology arena, fostering unparalleled growth and prosperity.

tweet

PM Shehbaz Sharif

it revolution

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular