PM Shahbaz Sharif’s leads seminar: Paving IT revolution for economic growth

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s chaired a landmark seminar showcased Pakistan’s determination to become an IT hub, uniting public and private stakeholders.

He tweeted and emphasized that the event laid the foundation for a much-needed IT revolution, aiming to boost IT exports to $25 billion within 2-3 years. Sharif emphasized IT’s potential in curbing unemployment, driving economic growth.

PM also implied that the Strategic Integrated Framework for IT (SIFC) exemplified a comprehensive, whole-of-government approach to harnessing technology for progress. Sharif pledged vigorous implementation of the economic recovery plan, energizing the nation.

Attendees exuded enthusiasm, envisioning a technologically advanced Pakistan leading the digital charge globally. Sharif urged collective effort, believing Pakistan could emerge as a powerhouse in the technology arena, fostering unparalleled growth and prosperity.