Appeal against Toshakhana case admissibility set for hearing in IHC

The appeal challenging the admissibility of the Toshakhana case has been officially scheduled for a hearing in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on July 27.

On Friday, the Registrar’s Office of the IHC fixed the application for the upcoming hearing.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took action on the request made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and issued a notice to all relevant parties.

During the previous hearing, the PTI chairman’s counsel had sought a stay order on the Toshakhana trial. However, the request for a halt to the trial was not granted pending the decision on the appeal.

The Toshakhana case revolves around allegations of illegal use of state-owned luxury vehicles and gifts received by public officials.