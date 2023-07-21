Petroleum dealers association postpone petrol pumps shutdown call for 48 hours

In response to the call by the Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) to shut down petrol pumps Minister of State for Petroleum, Musadik Malik, on Friday contacted the association to address their concerns.

An important meeting held at Pakistan State Oil (PSO) headquarters today after that Petroleum Dealers Association announced to postponed the protest.

Chairman of Petroleum Dealers Association Abdul Sami Khan said that on written assurance, a good news will emerge within 48 hours.

The PPDA, in an official statement, underscored the significant impact of high-interest rates and inflation on the operators’ businesses, leading them to request an increase in dealership margins.

They have urged the government to raise their commission per liter by 5% to alleviate the financial strain faced by petrol pump owners and operators.

Additionally, the association has brought to light a concerning 30% drop in sales, attributing it to the smuggling of Iranian fuel into the country.

This illicit fuel trade has adversely affected the legitimate business of petrol pump operators.

The PPDA expressed their dissatisfaction with the current profit margin and asserted that they would not withdraw the strike call until a satisfactory resolution is reached during the upcoming meeting with Minister Musadik Malik.

Meanwhile, Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan (OMAP) asked Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik to play his role in ending Sindh Cess Tax to support country’s oil Industry. Chairman OMAP Tariq Wazir Ali urged minister to immediately intervention to safeguard the interests of the oil marketing sector and the entire petroleum industry.