Govt contacts dealers association amidst petrol pumps shutdown call

In response to the call by the Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) to shut down petrol pumps Minister of State for Petroleum, Musadik Malik, on Friday contacted the association to address their concerns.

An important meeting has been scheduled to take place at Pakistan State Oil (PSO) headquarters at 4 pm.

The PPDA, in an official statement, underscored the significant impact of high-interest rates and inflation on the operators’ businesses, leading them to request an increase in dealership margins.

They have urged the government to raise their commission per liter by 5% to alleviate the financial strain faced by petrol pump owners and operators.

Additionally, the association has brought to light a concerning 30% drop in sales, attributing it to the smuggling of Iranian fuel into the country.

This illicit fuel trade has adversely affected the legitimate business of petrol pump operators.

The PPDA expressed their dissatisfaction with the current profit margin and asserted that they would not withdraw the strike call until a satisfactory resolution is reached during the upcoming meeting with Minister Musadik Malik.