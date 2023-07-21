Fawad Chaudhry denies affiliation with Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Fawad Chaudhry, made it clear on Friday that he would not be associated with the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

Addressing the media outside the district and sessions court of Islamabad, Fawad Chaudhry categorically denied any role within the IPP and asserted that no political activities are taking place on his part.

Responding to questions regarding elections, Chaudhry expressed skepticism about the timely conduct of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). He stated, “Elections were not held in 90 days in Punjab and KP, now do whatever they want. But I don’t foresee the elections taking place anytime soon.”

When asked if he would participate in future elections, he confirmed that he intends to take part.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry appeared before the court in connection with a case involving the alleged incitement of government employees.

During the hearing presided over by Session Judge Tahir Abbas, Fawad Chaudhry informed the court that the prosecution had not yet provided the necessary case documents.

In response, the prosecution lawyer presented a report and requested additional time to hand over the relevant documents to Fawad Chaudhry.

In light of the situation, the court questioned the prosecution’s approach, asking how the case could proceed without providing the accused’s lawyers with the required documents.

Judge Tahir Abbas granted the prosecution an extension to furnish the necessary documents. Only after the documents are provided, the case will proceed, and formal charges will be filed against Fawad Chaudhry.

The court adjourned the hearing until July 31.