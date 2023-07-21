13 districts in Punjab declared sensitive in Muharram

In a bid to maintain peace during the holy month of Muharram, the Punjab Home Department on Friday has declared 13 districts as sensitive areas, amid heightened security concerns.

A statement issued by the department highlighted the necessity of precautionary measures to ensure peaceful observance of Muharram.

The sensitive districts include Jhang, Lahore, Rajanpur, Layyah, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Bhakkar, Leh, Multan, Sahiwal, Chakwal, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan. These areas have a history of religious processions and gatherings during Muharram, making them potential hotspots for security challenges.

To tackle any potential unrest, the Punjab Home Department has taken the proactive step of seeking assistance from the federal authorities.

Meanwhile, a letter has been sent to the Federation, requesting the deployment of 73 companies of the Army and 80 companies of the Rangers.

To further strengthen security measures, authorities have decided to suspend mobile phone services on the 9th and 10th of Muharram in the designated sensitive districts.

Additionally, district control rooms have been established in the sensitive districts, linking them to the provincial intelligence center.