BNA eyes alliance with JUI and PDM in LG polls

The Balochistan National Party (BNA) announced its inclination towards forming an alliance with other parties, particularly the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), for the upcoming LG polls.

The party spokesperson, Agha Hasan Baloch, made this statement during an interview with SAMAA TV.

Agha Hasan Baloch emphasized that the BNA seeks new elections conducted under a fresh census. He urged the issuance of an official census notification followed by a comprehensive delimitation process.

By establishing new constituencies, he believes that the people of six new seats in Balochistan will have the opportunity to actively participate in the electoral process.

Highlighting the cooperative efforts of the Balochistan National Party and JUI in the past, Agha Hasan Baloch pointed out that they have previously engaged in seat adjustments within the province. This time, the party aims to extend its cooperation further by forming an alliance with other parties within the JUI and PDM.

Agha Hasan Baloch also condemned the unfortunate incident that occurred on May 9, expressing his disapproval of violence in politics.

He stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has witnessed a decline in popularity across the country, including Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, asserting that the PTI’s influence is nearly non-existent in Balochistan.

“We, as a party, stand firmly against violence in politics and prioritize the preservation of historical landmarks,” Agha Hasan Baloch affirmed.