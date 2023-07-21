Meta Introduces Free AI Competitor, Llama 2, to Challenge ChatGPT

Meta, the tech giant, has unveiled Llama 2, its own AI language model, designed to compete with ChatGPT and Google Bard. What sets Llama 2 apart is that it will be available for free, catering to both personal and commercial use.

Collaborating with Microsoft, Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, revealed the launch of Llama 2, positioning it as an open AI language model for research and commercial purposes, completely free of charge.

By venturing into the realm of generative AI tools for images and texts, Llama 2 aims to take on other AI-based models available online, much like ChatGPT.

To distinguish itself further, Meta plans to prioritize accessibility. Llama 2 will be more transparent with its data and code usage, aiming to reduce bias often found in AI systems.

Zuckerberg emphasized the benefits of open-source software, driving innovation and enhancing safety and security through community scrutiny. He stated, “It would unlock more progress if the ecosystem were more open, which is why we’re open sourcing Llama 2.”

Additionally, Meta is partnering with Qualcomm to integrate Llama 2 models into on-device AI capabilities. LLaMA stands for Large Language Model Meta AI, and users can download the new AI models directly or through partnerships with Meta.