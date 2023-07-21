LHC orders authorities immediate action against Illegal parking

In a determined effort to alleviate the traffic congestion plaguing Punjab’s bustling capital, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued the ruling, directing the authorities to immediately ending of illegal parking across the city.

This development comes when Justice Shahid Karim took up a plea filed by citizen Haroon Farooq seeking action against illegal parking stands.

During the hearing of the plea, the LHC adamantly asserted that all restaurants operating without designated parking spaces must be sealed promptly.

Furthermore, Justice Shahid emphasised the necessity of framing Lahore Development Authority (LDA) rules to govern parking facilities and abolish parking on the service lines of main roads.

Addressing another pressing concern, the court also stressed the significance of safeguarding old trees to prevent them from falling down, highlighting the importance of preserving the city’s green spaces amidst rapid urbanization.

Commenting on the deteriorating state of traffic adherence, the LHC expressed concerns about the rampant violation of traffic rules in Lahore.

In response to the LHC’s decisive measures, various government departments have been called upon to provide implementation reports on the upcoming hearing.