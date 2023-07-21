Google’s AI-powered tools aim to enhance journalism, not replace journalists

Google is working on AI-powered tools designed to assist journalists in researching and writing news articles, a move that has raised concerns within the media industry amid previous job cuts.

These tools aim to provide options for headlines and different writing styles, particularly for small publishers.

The tech giant is collaborating with media outlets, emphasizing that the tools are meant to enhance journalists’ productivity rather than replace their essential role in reporting and fact-checking.

This development has sparked discussions about the potential risks and benefits of AI-powered platforms like ChatGPT, which has impressed users with its human-like speech capabilities but has also raised issues of copyright infringement and misinformation.

The media industry has been severely impacted by lay-offs due to declining print advertising revenues, with thousands of jobs lost in the US alone in 2023.

Google’s tool, called Genesis, has been pitched to prominent news organizations such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, and News Corp. Some executives who saw the pitch expressed unease about the technology.

While generative AI has seen some adoption in media organizations, newsrooms have been cautious about using it for news-gathering due to concerns about accuracy, plagiarism, and copyright infringement.

In contrast, the Associated Press recently partnered with OpenAI, allowing the ChatGPT creator to use the news organization’s extensive archives for AI training purposes.

Google’s efforts to support journalists through AI tools reflect a growing trend in the industry, where technology is being explored to aid journalists in their work while preserving their vital role in the news ecosystem.