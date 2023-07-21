LHC suspends order stopping authorities to lodge undisclosed cases against Imran

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday suspended its previous ruling which stopped the authorities to lodge undisclosed cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

Justice Ali Neelum heard the PTI chief’s plea seeking to club all the cases registered against him in Punjab.

During the hearing, Intizar Hussain, the lawyer representing Imran Khan, appealed for additional time as the senior counsel was absent.

He also requested the court not to withdraw the previous order, which had barred authorities from arresting the PTI chairman.

Justice Neelum, however, made the decisive move of rescinding the earlier order, allowing the authorities to proceed with undisclosed cases against Imran Khan.

The court later adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.