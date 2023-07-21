Dollar takes Rs0.40 dip in interbank

The United States (US) dollar has experienced a Rs0.40 decline in value against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market during the early hours of trading on Friday (today).

The exchange rate now stands at 284 rupees and 75 paise per dollar.

The Interbank market plays a vital role in Pakistan’s foreign exchange operations, and has witnessed increased activity and volatility over the past trading sessions.

In the interbank exchange market, the dollar further edged past the rupee by Rs1.35 a little past noon on Thursday. It was being traded for Rs285.15.

In the open market also, the American currency gained Rs1 and obtained a value of Rs290.

Meanwhile, at the closing of the trade day on Wednesday, the greenback’s value increased by Rs2 in the open market, reaching Rs290.

In the interbank market, the value of the American currency rose by 36 paisas, reaching Rs283.40.

The US dollar closed at Rs283.80 with an increase of 76 paisas.