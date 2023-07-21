PM Shehbaz denounces another desecration of Holy Quran incident in Sweden

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the recent act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and vowed to formulate a joint strategy from the platform of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to counter such heinous acts.

In a statement released today, Mr Shehbaz expressed his profound concern over the incident, emphasizing the critical role the OIC must play in representing the sentiments of the Muslim Ummah and putting a stop to such evil acts.

The premier emphasised that the desecration of sacred books, including the Torah, Bible, and Holy Quran, could not be justified as freedom of expression but instead represented a continuous torment on a global scale.

Read also: Pakistan condemns act of Quran’s public desecration in Sweden

“The followers of devil are blaspheming the Book which gave human beings dignity, rights, and guidance,” said PM Shehbaz, highlighting the significance of religious texts in shaping the moral fabric of society.

He further underscored that allowing the desecration of the Torah and Bible had encouraged such desecrators, promoting hatred that contradicted international law. The Prime Minister called for a campaign to reverse the decision that allowed the sacrilegious acts against the divine books.

He attributed these acts to a sinister political and satanic agenda and urged the entire Islamic and Christian worlds to unite in putting an end to this conspiracy.

“Religious incitement, provocation, terrorism, and violence are fatal to world peace and are highly abhorrent and condemnable both legally and morally,” he added, emphasizing the detrimental impact of such behaviors on global harmony.