US strongly condemns desecration of Quran, calling it ‘heinous act’

The United States (US) issued a strong condemnation of what it termed as “heinous acts” involving the burning or desecration of the Quran and other religious books.

The US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, made the remarks during a press briefing on Thursday, stressing the importance of respecting religious sentiments and beliefs.

Miller stated that the US views the burning and desecration of religious books as deeply offensive acts, especially recognizing the significance of the Holy Quran and other religious rites.

“We firmly support people’s rights to freedom of religion, belief, peaceful gatherings, and freedom of speech,” Miller affirmed.

He stated the United States’ commitment to upholding the right to freedom of expression for all individuals, even if their views differ from those of the US government.

During the press briefing, Miller also addressed the recent terrorism incidents in Pakistan.

Regarding the Taliban, he refrained from expressing explicit confidence or lack of confidence. However, he asserted that the US will continue urging the Taliban to fulfill their promises, while also maintaining the capability to conduct counterterrorism actions in the region.

“The United States will always defend its interests and safeguard its right to protect its national security, irrespective of the promises made by the Taliban,” Miller added.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson clarified that the US unequivocally supports fundamental democratic principles in Pakistan, which include promoting independent media, freedom of expression, and the right to peaceful gatherings.

Furthermore, Miller asserted that the US extends its support for the rule of law in all countries around the world, emphasizing the importance of upholding democratic values and principles universally.