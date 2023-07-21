Watch Live
Asad Umar gets relief in Askari Tower case

PTI leader also filed for interim bail in the Jinnah House and PML-N office arson cases
Arshad Ali Jul 21, 2023
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Friday extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar’s interim bail until August 8 in the case of vandalism at Askari Tower.

The Gulberg police station had registered a case against him and other PTI workers for damaging public and private properties, including Askari Tower, during the May 9 protests.

On the other hand, PTI leader Asad Umar also filed for interim bail in the Jinnah House and PML-N office arson cases.

The court ordered Asad Umar to cooperate with the investigation in these cases as well.

Furthermore, the court requested records of other cases for the next hearing.

