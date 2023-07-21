ATC extends Qureshi’s interim bail till Aug 8

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi till August 8 in three cases related to May 9 vandalism – including the attack on Jinnah House and Askari Tower.

The court has granted an extension of interim bail till August 8 to former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in three cases.

Additional Sessions Judge approved the bail after hearing arguments from Mr Qureshi’s lawyer in the case registered against the former foreign minister.

These cases are registered against Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Sarwar Road, Gulberg, and Race Course police stations.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been facing legal scrutiny in relation to the Jinnah House and Military Tower cases.