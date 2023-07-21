Greece Boat Accident: Mortal remains of three Pakistanis arrive in Lahore

Fifteen Pakistanis who tragically lost their lives in a boat accident in Greece have now been identified, and mortal remains of three victims were repatriated to Lahore Airport.

The bodies were transported via Qatar Airways flight QR608, which brought them from Greece to Doha, and then onward to Lahore.

The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation’s representatives were present to receive the bodies and facilitate their handover to the respective families.

The deceased individuals were given a final send-off to their hometowns via ambulances. Abdul Wahid and Sufyan Abbas were laid to rest in Gujarat, while Nasir Ali’s remains were sent to Gujranwala.

More heartbreaking news is expected, as on July 22, the bodies of six additional victims will be brought back to Lahore, and on July 25, two more victims will also be repatriated.