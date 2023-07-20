In NA farewell session, govt to amend media laws

In a bid to strengthen media regulation and safeguard the rights of journalists and media workers, the information ministry has prepared the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Law Amendment Bill 2023.

The proposed bill is set to be presented in the farewell session of the National Assembly (NA) for approval, as per sources.

A notable aspect of the proposed amendments is the decision to curtail the powers of the PEMRA chairman. Under the proposed bill, the electronic media regulator will see an expansion with the addition of one new member.

One of the major highlights of the proposed amendments is the provision to enable journalists and media workers to file grievances related to issues like non-payment of salaries.

To ensure prompt payment of salaries, the proposed amendment binds media owners to pay salaries within 60 days, failing which television (TV) channels will be deprived of official advertisements.

The bill also seeks to combat the spread of fake news and disinformation.

It introduces clear definitions for fake news and disinformation, aiming to promote responsible and truthful reporting.

Under the new law, TV channels will be required to adhere to a code of conduct that includes refraining from broadcasting disinformation.

The definition of disinformation, as per the proposed bill, encompasses information that is unverifiable, misleading, or fabricated. Additionally, any information given with the intention of harassment for personal, political, or financial gain will also be considered disinformation.

News without version of the involved parties will also fall under the definition of disinformation.

Furthermore, the proposed amendment establishes a Council of Complaints in Islamabad and provinces, consisting of a chairman and five members, with a tenure of two years.

These councils will be responsible for addressing grievances filed by media employees and journalists.

To ensure compliance with the code of conduct, the bill proposes hefty fines of up to Rs1 million for violations and up to Rs10 million for serious violations by media channels.

The proposed bill also suggests the inclusion of representatives from the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) in the council.