Videos » Straight Talk Straight Talk With Ayesha Bakhsh | SAMAA TV | 20th July 2023 Straight Talk With Ayesha Bakhsh | SAMAA TV | 20th July 2023 Jul 20, 2023 Straight Talk With Ayesha Bakhsh | SAMAA TV | 20th July 2023 Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended ECP prepared to conduct general elections in October: Special secretary Modi says India ‘shamed’ after video shows mob parading women naked IPP president pays rich tributes to Hazrat Umar (RA) on martyrdom day Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular Car crash claims life of PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry’s son Fans moved by Wahaj and Yumna’s emotional goodbye note to ‘Tere Bin’ Amir Khan apologises to wife Faryal for texting other women