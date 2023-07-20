Netizens turn Karan Johar into a meme as his twin spotted, promoting ‘Project K’

Comic-Con 2023 witnessed a comical and unexpected turn of events as Karan Johar’s uncanny doppelganger made an appearance alongside actor Rana Daggubati for the promotion of their movie “Project K.”

The unexpected duo’s presence sparked a wave of hilarious reactions from fans, who playfully praised the doppelganger for promoting other movies as well.

The director’s lookalike bears an astonishing resemblance to Karan Johar. Social media platforms quickly lit up with photos and videos of the doppelganger, side by side with Rana Daggubati, amusing fans and onlookers at the event.

Fans couldn’t resist poking fun at the uncanny resemblance and the unexpected pairing for movie promotion. Sharing humorous memes and witty captions, they dubbed the doppelganger as the “multitasking Karan Johar” and jokingly referred to him as the “very down-to-earth” version of the director, seemingly endorsing other movies.

Despite the light-hearted hilarity, the promotional event garnered significant attention for “Project K.” Directed by Nag Ashwin, the highly-anticipated movie has generated considerable buzz for its intriguing storyline and star-studded cast, including Rana Daggubati, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and last but not the least, Prabhas.

The unexpected presence of Karan Johar’s lookalike added an element of fun and quirkiness to the event, capturing the imagination of fans and leaving them excitedly waiting for the movie’s release.

The playful memes and reactions showcased the power of social media to turn unexpected moments into delightful entertainment, making Comic Con 2023 an unforgettable experience for movie enthusiasts.