Waqar Younis says pressure will be on India in game against Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain Waqar Younis said on Thursday that the pressure will be on India in the World Cup match against Pakistan, as the Green shirts had defeated their arch-rivals in a one-sided game in 2021 World Cup.

Waqar Younis appreciated the current team for beating India, something which legends like Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis were unable to do.

The “Burewala Express” was also asked about former Indian skipper Saurav Ganguly’s statement, who had said that India won match against Pakistan after one-sided affair mostly.

Waqar Younis said that they had beaten India in India back in 1999, although they were touring after a decade and there was a lot of pressure.

He said that Pakistan team can challenge India as the Green shirts are strong in both batting and bowling department.

Waqar also praised Shaheen Shah Afridi for his bowling in the Galle Test match against Sri Lanka and was impressed by Saud Shakeel’s double century.

He called Saud Shakeel future of Pakistan cricket and said that he scored double century in pressure game.