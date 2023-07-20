IPP president pays rich tributes to Hazrat Umar (RA) on martyrdom day

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan paid rich tributes to the Hazrat Umar Farooq (may Allah be pleased with him) on his martyrdom day.

Hazrat Umar ibn al-Khattab was the second caliph of the Rashidun Caliphate, ruling from 634 until his assassination in 644. He was a senior companion and father-in-law of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“Hazrat Umar Farooq was a great figure in Islamic history and an unparalleled ruler,” Abdul Aleem Khan said in a tweet.

He said Hazrat Umar’s style of governance was a guiding spirit for all and by following his philosophy, Muslim Ummah can get out of its problems.

In the tweet, IPP president said that Hazrat Umar’s services for Islam and his era’s conquests and brilliant character brightened the face of Islam.

He said Hazrat Umar showed courage and bravery and took justice-based decisions.