Deepika and Prabhas to unveil exciting details of ‘Project K’ at Comic Con 2023

Comic-Con 2023 is all set to witness a thrilling moment as two Bollywood superstars, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, grace the event to offer an exclusive sneak peek into their upcoming movie “Project K” on July 21.

This dynamic duo is teaming up for the first time, leaving fans ecstatic with anticipation for what promises to be an extraordinary cinematic experience.

As per sources, industry insiders reveal that “Project K” is an ambitious venture, rumoured to be an action-packed thriller with elements of romance and mystery. While specific plot details remain under tight wraps, the star-studded cast, combined with the reputed skills of director Rajkumar Hirani, has heightened expectations to a whole new level.

Deepika Padukone, celebrated for her remarkable performances, is expected to portray a strong and enigmatic character, while Prabhas, renowned for his charismatic on-screen presence, is likely to bring a magnetic charm to his role. Their on-screen chemistry is believed to be one of the film’s highlights.

Comic-Con attendees are eagerly awaiting the grand unveiling, hoping to witness captivating teasers, official posters, and perhaps even a glimpse of the lead actors in their captivating roles. With “Project K,” Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and the entire team seem ready to redefine the boundaries of Indian cinema, making it a must-watch blockbuster of 2023.