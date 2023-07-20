Show of strength: Rangers hold flag march in Karachi, interior Sindh

Sindh Rangers on Thursday conducted a flag march by in metropolis Karachi along with inspection of Imam Bargahs and processions routes.

The flag march was taken out in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Landhi, Saddar, Orangi, Baldia, Lyari, SITE, Gadap Town and other areas of the city.

Sindh Rangers conducted flag marches in various cities of inner Sindh as well.

Director General (DG) of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Major General Azhar Waqas, has instructed to set up a control room and monitor the processions with the help of CCTV cameras and ensured foolproof security arrangements for Muharram processions.

The Sindh government has banned pillion riding in Karachi from Muharram 8 to 10 [July 27 to July 29].

It issued a notification on Thursday with a list of rules being imposed for the first 10 days of Muharram. They are being imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

No one can carry any arms or ammunition except for law enforcers. More than five people cannot gather unless there is a procession, majlis, or tazia.

The ban on pillion riding does not apply to women, children below 12 years of age, senior citizens, journalists, disabled persons, law enforcers, and employees of essential services.