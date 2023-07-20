Petroleum dealers to go on strike on July 22

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) has announced a nationwide shutdown of fuel pumps on July 22, demanding an increase in profit margins due to the ongoing inflation crisis.

Pakistan is currently grappling with a weakening currency and persistently high inflation, with the national rate reaching 29.4% in June. This comes after a record high of 38% in May.

With over 10,000 members, the association stated that they have informed the petroleum minister about their concerns, but no action has been taken.

The PPDA’s official statement highlighted that the operators’ businesses have been severely impacted by high-interest rates and inflation, warranting an increase in dealership margins.

They have requested the government to raise their commission per litre by 5%.

Furthermore, they cited a 30% drop in sales, attributing it to the smuggling of Iranian fuel into the country.

According to Abdul Sami Khan, the chairman of the association, approximately 8,000 to 9,000 operators represented by the PPDA will participate in the shutdown on July 22.

The association emphasised that the supply of petrol will remain suspended until their demands are addressed.