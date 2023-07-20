Spotify spotlights the global appeal of ‘Desi Music’ during ‘South Asian Heritage Month’

As South Asians come together to celebrate their vibrant culture and heritage during the month-long festivities of ‘South Asian Heritage Month,’ Spotify, the leading audio streaming platform, is paying tribute to one of the region’s strongest cultural elements: music.

In a recent revelation, Spotify shared fascinating insights into the global appeal of ‘Desi Music,’ capturing the hearts of listeners worldwide.

According to Spotify’s data, ‘Desi’ music remains a beloved genre among listeners across the globe, with the USA, UK, and Canada leading the way as the top countries streaming desi tunes.

Excitingly, countries like UAE, Australia, and Canada are experiencing rapid growth in ‘Desi’ music consumption, recording year-on-year increases of 72%, 54%, and 50%, respectively.

Spotify’s curated Desi playlists have also witnessed significant growth, with streams of the Desi Hits playlist increasing by 55% in the past year. Notably, 40% of the playlist’s total streams come from outside South Asia, a testament to the genre’s global reach and appeal. Similarly, Desi Lofi, Desi Hip Hop, and Desi Indie have also found enthusiastic listeners beyond the region, with 42%, 40%, and 38% of their respective audiences hailing from other parts of the world. Among these playlists, the South Asian Sufi playlist stands out as a musical export, garnering 66% of its streams from diverse countries.

Rutaba Yaqub, Spotify Senior Editor for Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, expressed her excitement about the growing love for South Asian artists and desi music, attributing the exponential growth of streams to Spotify’s strengthening presence in South Asian markets.

In celebration of South Asian Heritage Month, Spotify’s South Asian Music Hub has become a melting pot for desi music enthusiasts, offering popular playlists and more. As part of the festivities, notable South Asian creators, including the renowned ‘Pasoori’ artist Ali Sethi and influencer Irfan Junejo, have been featured under Spotify’s Spotlight series. Fans can now explore the favourite South Asian tracks of these creators and more.

Unsurprisingly, the most streamed Pakistani track globally is none other than Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s ‘Pasoori,’ which took the world by storm since its release last year, even making it to Spotify’s Viral 50 Global chart as the first Pakistani song to achieve this milestone.

Atif Aslam emerged as the most streamed Pakistani artist globally, with his track ‘Jeena Jeena’ reigning as his most streamed export track. Other popular Pakistani artists, such as Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, also garnered international acclaim with their respective most streamed export tracks: ‘O Re Piya’ and ‘Mere Rashke Qamar.’

Across the globe, cities like Dubai, Melbourne, Toronto, New York, and London resonate the most with desi music, reflecting the universal appeal of South Asian sounds and the profound connection it creates among listeners worldwide. As South Asian Heritage Month continues to unfold, Spotify’s celebration of Desi Music illuminates the genre’s undeniable impact on the global music landscape.