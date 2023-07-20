Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Asad Umar predicts political future of Pervez Khattak ’s new party

PTI appears before ATC Islamabad while PTI Chairman skips the hearing
aslamkhokhar Jul 20, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
PHOTO/FILE
PHOTO/FILE

Former planning minister Asad Umar appeared before Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad wherein Chairman PTI did not show up and skipped the hearing.

The court granted the request for exemption from the presence of Chairman PTI and adjourned the hearing till August 22.

Speaking to the media after the appearance, Asad Umar while commenting on the political future of the Imran Khan and Parvez Kahttak said, “It is always the People who make and run the parties,”

He said Pervez Khattak was an experienced politician and time will tell how much he would be succeeded.

Nothing’s special in Azam Khan’s statement

Asad Umar said there was nothing special in Azam Khan’s statement from a legal point.

“I and Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on July 24th. We will go and narrate the facts,” Asad Umar told media persons.

Read Also: ’FIA to decide about converting cypher probe into criminal proceedings

fia

federal investigation agency

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular