General elections: ECC okays Rs42.5b grant for ECP

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and granted approval of Rs42.5 billion for the general elections.

The final approval of the funds for the elections will be taken from the federal cabinet.

Sources said initially, Rs10 billion will be released to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

It is pertinent to note that a top official of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday said that the general elections will be held by October 11 if the assemblies are dissolved by August 12. ECP Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal said that it is ready to conduct the elections within the stipulated time.