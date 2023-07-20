FIA arrests six more in ongoing crackdown on unscrupulous loan apps

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday continued its crackdown on an illegal online loan apps syndicate involved in blackmailing citizens.

In a recent operation, six individuals have been arrested from different areas of Islamabad, including Muhammad Umair, Khurram Abbas, Syed Ali Noor, Mushahid Anwar, Ameer Jalil, and Talha Ahmed.

The suspects allegedly operated fake companies, including Gateway Games, Jacob.com, DropZone, and Corniche Communications, and provided loans to unsuspecting citizens through unauthorised online apps.

These fraudulent apps, however, were not approved by the Non-Banking finance companies (NBFCs).

The suspects used doctored photos and voice calls to blackmail and intimidate customers.

Following the arrests, FIA officials seized a substantial amount of evidence from the fake company’s office, including 20 mobile phones and 10 laptops.

The agency has registered cases against the accused under The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.