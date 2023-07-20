Janhvi Kapoor mesmerizes in a stunning iridescent dress

Janhvi Kapoor, the talented Bollywood actress, turned heads and stole the spotlight with her breathtaking appearance in a gorgeous iridescent dress.

Her dress caught the attention of every eye, the outfit was specially designed for the diva by Marcbouwer, as it was a custom vintage reissue from 1989, which was featured in Harper’s Bazaar 1989 issue.

Kapoor’s fashion choice, showcased through captivating pictures, highlights her impeccable style and fashion-forward sensibilities.

The iridescent dress perfectly accentuated her natural beauty and radiance, making her the centre of attention at the event. She adorned the dress at and event for the promotion of her upcoming movie “Bawaal” with Varun Dhawan.

Fashion magazines shed light on Kapoor’s stunning appearance, celebrating her fashion statement that left a lasting impression on everyone present. The actress’s choice of attire demonstrates her confidence and willingness to experiment with unique and eye-catching looks.

Fans and fashion enthusiasts have taken to social media to express their admiration for Janhvi Kapoor’s remarkable sense of style and her ability to effortlessly carry off such a striking ensemble.