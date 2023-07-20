IUB chief security officer arrested for carrying ice drugs, obscene videos, photos in mobile

The Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) Chief Security Officer Syed Ejaz has been arrested for allegedly possessing drugs in the university premises.

A case has been registered against the accused.

According to the Police case, 10 grams of ice was recovered from accused Syed Ijaz’s possession.

“Prohibited drugs were also found from the possession during the search,” police said.

“Obscene videos and indecent photos were found from the mobile phone of the accused,” the case FIR stated.

A case under the Anti-Narcotics Act has been registered against the accused while samples of ice and banned drugs were sent for forensics.

Last month, the Director Finance of the Jamia was also arrested for possession of drugs.