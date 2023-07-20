Bahawalpur uni officer arrested for possessing drugs, obscene media of women

The Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) Chief Security Officer (CSO) Syed Ejaz has been arrested for allegedly possessing drugs in the university premises.

A case under the Anti-Narcotics Act has been registered against the accused while samples of ice and banned drugs were sent for forensics.

According to the case, 10 grams of ice was recovered from accused Ejaz’s possession.

“Prohibited drugs were also found from the possession during the search,” police said.

“Obscene videos and indecent photos were found from the mobile phone of the accused,” the FIR stated.

Last month, IUB director of finance was also arrested for possession of drugs.

Five-member investigation committee formed

Bahawalpur Regional Police Officer (RPO) has constituted a five-member investigation committee to probe drug case.

The RPO instructed the team to submit a report to SP Investigation at the earliest.