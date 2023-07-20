ECP prepared to conduct general elections in October: Special secretary

A top official of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday said that the general elections will be held by October 11 if the assemblies are dissolved by August 12.

ECP Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal said that it is ready to conduct the elections within the stipulated time.

He said that the elections will be held on the old constituencies, as the new census has not yet been approved.

However, if the government takes otherwise decision, the commission will look into the matter as per law, he added.

The official said that new delimitations will take four months to complete.

He said that the ECP has approached the judiciary for the appointment of District Returning Officers (DROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs).

Further, during an informal talk with journalists, ECP Secretary Umar Hamid said that the ECP forwarded than 60 recommendations to the Electoral Reforms Committee and according to his information, almost all of them have been accepted.

However, he said that it will be premature to say anything until they are formally approved.