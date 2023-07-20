Gold per tola loses shine in domestic market

The price of 24 Karat gold in Pakistan after reaching all-time high on Wednesday, decreased significantly by Rs5300 on Thursday to settle at Rs221,100.

All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said price of 10-gram of 24 Karat reached Rs189,558 after losing Rs4544.

The price of gold per ounce in the international market also dropped by $5 per ounce taking the new price to $1978.

According to commodity market experts, reasons for rise in gold and silver rates in commodity market linked weakness in Pakistani Rupee against US dollar rate in the previous days.