‘FIA to decide about converting cypher probe into criminal proceedings’

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will decide to convert the investigation against cypher into criminal proceedings.

In a press conference, he said that former prime minister Imran Khan used the cypher to undermine national security.

He added that the investigation by the FIA was underway.

The minister said the former prime minister was called for a statement and the decision to convert the inquiry into criminal proceedings will be taken by the FIA.

He said that under the Official Secrets Act, there is a two-year sentence for losing the cypher and there is also a 14-year sentence if the secret document was made public for ulterior motives.

Tarar said that the government wants the inquiry to fulfil merit criteria.