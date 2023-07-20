Pakistan Navy inducts China-built two modern frigates

A ceremony of the induction ceremony of 02 Type 054 A/P Frigates Pakistan Navy Shahjahan and Tippu Sultan held at Karachi.

“Federal Minister of Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif graced the occasion as chief guest. Federal Minister acknowledged PN efforts in ensuring seaward defence and contribution towards regional peace,” the DGPR of the Pakistan Navy said.

The Naval chief marked the induction of modern ships whereby achieving a major milestone in modernizing #PakNavy Fleet.

The Chief of Naval Staff CNS also acknowledged the support of government of Pakistan for various Pakistan Navy (PN) modernization projects, the statement reads.