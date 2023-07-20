NADRA launches online passport renewal facility

In a progressive move towards providing enhanced services and convenience to citizens, the Directorate of Passports and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) have joined forces to introduce a joint initiative for passport renewal .

Under this initiative, citizens seeking to renew their passports can now utilize the newly introduced online renewal facility.

To take advantage of the online renewal option, applicants need to access the user-friendly e-service portal of the Passport department. Once on the portal, users can follow the simple and secure steps to initiate their passport renewal application.

For the online renewal process, applicants are required to have the following mandatory documents:

A clear and valid digital photograph

A valid National Identity Card (NIC) as issued by NADRA

The applicant’s old passport, which must be submitted during the renewal process

Additionally, to complete the renewal process, applicants can conveniently use their credit or debit cards to make the required fee payment.