Deadline for ECP to allot election symbols to political parties ends

The deadline for allotting election symbols to political parties by the Election Commission of Pakistan has ended.

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party has submitted an application for the ‘eagle’ as its election symbol.

So far, 131 political parties have submitted applications to the election commission, as per sources.

The Jamaat-e-Islami has submitted an application for the ‘scales’, while the PML-N has applied for ‘lion’.

The parties were given time till July 19 to submit applications for election symbols.

The People’s Party has applied for the ‘sword’ as its election symbol, while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf aims to contest polls on the ‘bat’ symbol.

Moreover, the ANP has applied for the ‘lantern’ and the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian has submitted an application to the Election Commission of Pakistan for the ‘arrow’ as its election symbol.

ECC meeting

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, has been scheduled for today.

Funds of more than Rs42.5 billion proposed by the election commission are likely to be approved for the general elections.

The meeting is expected to consider an 11-point agenda.

As per the proposed agenda, a summary to deregulate kerosene oil, light diesel and ethanol tan fuel is expected to be considered.

A methodology to fix the price of wheat in Gilgit is also likely to be considered, as well as another for cess tax on tobacco.