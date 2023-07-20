Watch Live
Naila Kiani creates history as first Pakistani woman to summit five over-8,000m peaks

Feat accomplished after summiting 8,051m high Broad Peak today
Samaa Web Desk Jul 20, 2023
Mountaineer Naila Kiani has added another feather to her growing cap: she has become the first Pakistani woman to summit the Broad Peak, and to climb five peaks over 8,000 meters high.

Naila accomplished this feat today by summiting the 8,051-meter high Broad Peak.

Broad Peak is the 12th highest peak in the world, part of the Gasherbrum massif in Baltistan on the Pak-China border. It is located in the Karakoram range about eight kilometres (five miles) from K2.

The mountaineer has previously climbed K2, Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I and II in Pakistan, as well as Mount Everest, Lhotse and Annapurna in Nepal.

She is also the first Pakistani woman to summit Nanga Parbat, Lhotse, Annapurna and Gasherbrum.

