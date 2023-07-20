Two-day public holiday announced for Ashura

The federal government on Thursday issued a notification announcing July 28 and July 29 as public holidays to commemorate Ashura.

The day of Ashura is marked by Muslims across the world to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions on Muharram 10.

The 9th and 10th of Muharram, which fall on the aforementioned dates, have been declared public holidays across the country.

Muslims all over the world revere Muharram not only as the first month of the Islamic calendar but also as a month that signifies perseverance, conviction, and courage to fight forces of evil.

Prophet Muhammad’s companion Hazrat Umar (RA) and grandson Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) had embraced martyrdom in the month of Muharram.