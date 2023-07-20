Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو

Yasmin Rashid judicial remand extended for 11 days

Court also directs police to file challan (charge sheet) for the case
Arshad Ali Jul 20, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in the case of inciting hate against institutions.

The PTI leader appeared before the ATC judge as her previous judicial remand expired today (Thursday).

The court, after considering the circumstances, extended her judicial remand for an additional 11 days and directed the police to file a challan (charge sheet) for the case.

Afterward, the court adjourned the hearing until July 31.

PTI

Lahore

Dr Yasmin Rashid

anti terrorism court (ATC)

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular