Yasmin Rashid judicial remand extended for 11 days

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in the case of inciting hate against institutions.

The PTI leader appeared before the ATC judge as her previous judicial remand expired today (Thursday).

The court, after considering the circumstances, extended her judicial remand for an additional 11 days and directed the police to file a challan (charge sheet) for the case.

Afterward, the court adjourned the hearing until July 31.