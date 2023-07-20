Yasmin Rashid judicial remand extended for 11 days
Court also directs police to file challan (charge sheet) for the case
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in the case of inciting hate against institutions.
The PTI leader appeared before the ATC judge as her previous judicial remand expired today (Thursday).
The court, after considering the circumstances, extended her judicial remand for an additional 11 days and directed the police to file a challan (charge sheet) for the case.
Afterward, the court adjourned the hearing until July 31.
PTI
Lahore
Dr Yasmin Rashid
anti terrorism court (ATC)
Taboola
Taboola ads will show in this div