Petroleum dealers to go on nationwide strike on July 22

They demand to increase distributors' commission by 5%
Rizwan Alam Jul 20, 2023
The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) announced on Thursday going on a nationwide strike on July 22 demanding the government increased the distributors’ commission.

PPDA Chairman, Abdul Sami Khan, asserted that they have requested the government to raise their commission per liter by 5%.

Currently, the government allocates a commission of 2.4 percent per liter to the dealers, which has been causing financial losses to petrol pumps with low sales, leading some of them to shut down.

