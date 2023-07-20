K-Electric licence extended for another six months

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday granted a six-month extension to the distribution licence of K-Electric. The licence, which was set to expire today, will now be valid for an additional six months.

During this period, NEPRA will conduct a thorough hearing to deliberate on the issuance of a new licence for K-Electric. If the hearing is completed before the six-month extension, the licence will be renewed until a final decision is reached.

NEPRA has proactively sought suggestions from stakeholders concerning the renewal of electric licences, stressing a comprehensive and inclusive approach to gather relevant insights.

On May 8, K-Electric officially requested NEPRA to extend the term of its distribution licence for an additional period of 20 years, up to July 20, 2043.

This request was made in accordance with Regulation-5(2) of the NEPRA (Distribution) Regulations, 2022, read with Section-20 of the NEPRA Act 1997 (as amended). The extension aligns with the approved CTBCM design, incorporating any subsequent determinations made by the Authority.