Imran summoned by FIA on July 25 on cypher issue: Rana Sana

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has stated that the FIA has summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the cypher controversy.

His statement comes a day after the former prime minister’s personal secretary, Azam Khan, called the cypher narrative “baseless” and claimed it was concocted to deflect attention from an impending no-confidence motion.

Rana Sanaullah said in a tweet that the FIA has summoned the PTI chairman on July 25 on the cypher issue.

He can be arrested even at the investigation stage if he does not cooperate, the minister stressed.

After conducting the investigation, the FIA will recommend who all are accomplices and against whom a case should be registered based on the evidence and the statement of the PTI chairman.

The ex-principal secretary’s confession from a day ago provides detailed insights into Imran Khan’s alleged strategy to manipulate public opinion and create a narrative against both the establishment and the then opposition.

According to Azam Khan’s statement, when he presented the cypher to Imran Khan, the PTI chief displayed enthusiasm and referred to the language used as a “US blunder”.

However, instead of treating it as a confidential document, Khan apparently saw it as an opportunity to exploit its contents for political gains.