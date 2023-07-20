Special parliamentary body finalises proposed election reforms

The special committee of parliament set up for suggesting election reforms has given final shape to the proposed amendments.

Delimitation of constituencies will be conducted on the basis of equal number of registered voters.

According to a proposed amendment, complaints against the delimitation of constituencies can be filed within 30 days.

Furthermore, the process of delimitation of constituencies will be completed four months before the announcement of the election schedule.

The election commission will publish the details of polling staff on its website. The staff will not perform duty in their tehsil during the elections.

The proposed amendments say that the secrecy of ballot will be ensured regarding installation of cameras in polling stations.

If a nomination is rejected or withdrawn, the candidate will be refunded his/her fee.

A candidate can object to the establishment of a polling station on solid grounds.

It has also been proposed to give the mandate to the election commission for allowing voting facility to overseas Pakistanis.

Political parties will provide the final priority list within three days of the issuance of final results, as per a proposed amendment.

The proposed amendments will have to be approved by the National Assembly and the Senate.